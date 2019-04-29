Stem cell treatments: The future of medicine or too good to be true?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Local stem cell clinics claim it’s the future of medicine and a single shot should ease chronic pain. But Action 9 takes you inside a stem cell seminar to find out what potential patients are not told.
Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich found consumers paying thousands for treatment federal regulations don’t approve because it’s considered experimental and risky.
