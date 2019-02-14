  • Woman says she paid $2,400 for dating service that didn't deliver

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    It may be Valentine's Day, but this is a horror story.

    A Maitland woman says a matchmaking service took her $2,400 but never delivered the promised dates. Then she said the company paid someone to be her date.

    "I feel humiliated. I feel studip," the woman said.

    Action 9 Consumer Investigator Todd Ulrich uncovered an ugly complaint history and confronted managers in a hidden camera investigation.

    Watch this story Thursday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5:45 p.m.

    Click here to contact Todd Ulrich and the Action 9 Team

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories