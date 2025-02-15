Meet five founders shaping Orlando through innovation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Budding, experienced and veteran entrepreneurs interviewed by Orlando Business Journal have something in common. Though at different stages of their careers, they all highlight the importance of passion, persistence and community engagement in achieving success.

Markys Mackey, founder and CEO of Verity Construction Co., launched his firm in 2020 and quickly made strides across multiple sectors.

Laine Powell, founder of Tech Sassy Girlz, shared her story of transitioning in 2014 from a stationery business to a nonprofit focused on increasing the representation of girls and women in STEM.

