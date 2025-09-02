The Brine Boom: Pickles are popping off in grocery aisles in Florida

From crunchy spears to tangy cocktails, pickles are having a moment. Whether you're enjoying pickles in surprising combinations like a new sorbet, cooling down with a briny slush, or sipping on a pickletini for the first time, this flavor-forward trend is taking center stage. To find out what's fueling the pickle craze, Instacart dove into the data to see how Florida and the rest of the country is snacking on pickles, and which brands are topping the charts.

List of top ten brands that are popular for pickles. (Stacker/Stacker)

Top Pickle Brands on Instacart Nationwide

Whether diced into a salad, deep-fried at a fair, or eaten straight from the jar, everyone has their go-to pickle brand. Tried-and-true shelf classics like Mt. Olive and Vlasic continue to hold strong, while newer, fresh-packed favorites like Grillo's Pickles and OH SNAP! are spicing things up in the refrigerated aisle.

The top pickle brands of each state shown on a map. (Stacker/Stacker)

Most Popular Pickle in Florida

Pickle passion runs deep — and varies by location. Instacart data shows that your favorite pickle brand might say a lot about where you live:

The top pickle brand in Florida is Grillo's Pickles.

Southern Tang: Mt. Olive is the clear winner across the Southeast

West Coast Crunch: With its iconic stork mascot, Vlasic leads across the West and Great Plains.

List of top ten pickle brands that are increasing in popularity. (Stacker/Stacker)

Top Growing Pickle Brands on Instacart

As consumer taste shifts toward bolder and spicier flavors, emerging brands are having their moment in the spotlight. Small-batch favorites like Yee-Haw Pickle Company and flavor-forward innovators like SuckerPunch, known for varieties like arbol pepper and three-pepper pickles, are bringing new heat to the category.

Trend Alert: Unexpected Pickle Pairings Are Popping Off

Pickles are teaming up with some unexpected pantry favorites, and social media is eating it up. These viral combos aren't just trending on the FYP; they're making waves in grocery carts, too:

Crunch Meets Heat: The Takis + pickles combo is winning fans with its fiery, salty contrast. Takis are 118% more likely to be ordered when pickles are in the cart.

Fruity Flavors: It might sound unexpected, but fruit snacks and pickles are a big hit on social media. Fruit Roll-Ups are 116% more likely to be in carts when pickles are also on the list.

Pickles on Pizza Night: Cheeseburger pizza has been having a moment, and Instacart data shows Red Baron Frozen Pizzas are 55% more likely to be ordered alongside pickles.

Viral Crackers, Real Demand: The TikTok-famous parmesan-pickle cracker recipe only needs two ingredients and its driving behavior. Parmesan cheese is 50% more likely to be in pickle-filled carts.

Methodology: Instacart calculated the percentage difference between the share of orders on the Instacart platform that contained each category when pickles were in the same cart compared to how often each category was purchased on Instacart overall between June 2024 and July 2025.

Pickle-flavored items like chips and nuts that are popular. (Stacker/Stacker)

Beyond the Jar

Pickle flavor isn't just for spears anymore. It's showing up in chips, salads, dips, nuts, and beyond. According to purchase data, the top-selling pickle-flavored products that aren't actually pickles are pictured above.

Pickle flavor isn't just staying in the jar anymore — it's popping up in all kinds of fun and unexpected ways. From dill pickle chips to chopped salad kits, people are loving this twist across their meals and snacks. Pickles have gone from a simple side to the main flavor event.

Map showing most and least pickle orders by state. (Stacker/Stacker)

Crowning the Pickle Capital of America

When it comes to pickle passion, the Midwest is leading the charge. According to Instacart's purchase data, North Dakota tops the list with a 68.2% higher order rate than the national average, closely followed by South Dakota (+67.6%) and Wisconsin (+66.8%). Heartland states are really all-in on the brine.

As the heat rises, so does the collective craving for that crisp, tangy crunch. Whether you're reaching for a classic dill spear, a spicy pickle chip, or a briny snack with a twist, pickles are having a well-deserved moment.

How Florida compares nationwide

- Relative difference: -38.6%

- State rank: #1

Top ranked states

#1. North Dakota

#2. South Dakota

#3. Wisconsin

#4. Iowa

#5. West Virginia

Lowest ranked states

#1. Florida

#2. Hawaii

#3. California

#4. Washington, D.C.

#5. New Jersey

This story was produced by Instacart and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.