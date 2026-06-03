Thousands of LEGO fans set to converge in Orlando for convention

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands of LEGO enthusiasts are set to gather in Orlando this weekend as the Orlando Brick Convention returns to the Central Florida Fairgrounds on June 6 and 7.

This annual event showcases professional LEGO artists from across the country displaying intricate custom-built creations, and gives fans the chance to meet LEGO personalities and fellow builders.

Attendees can enjoy a range of attractions, such as a Star Wars-themed display area, interactive brick pits with thousands of LEGO pieces, vendor booths featuring rare and retired LEGO sets, and exhibits by local fan builders.

According to organizers, a portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit the Build Smiles Foundation, a nonprofit that supports orphanages in Brazil and supplies LEGO sets to underprivileged children worldwide during the holidays.

Tickets start at $14.99 and are available for either Saturday or Sunday. Organizers note that some admission times are already selling out and urge guests to buy tickets in advance.

For more details, visit BrickConvention.com/Orlando.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group