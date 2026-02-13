Florida named most termite-infested state in US

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to a new report, Florida has been named the most termite-infested state in the nation.

A study by the University of Florida indicates that two invasive termite species are currently worsening conditions for residents and property owners.

The University of Florida study identifies the Asian subterranean termite and the Formosan termite as the species driving the increase in infestations.

Researchers expect the spread of these invasive termites to expand significantly across the state over the next several decades.

Data from the study indicates that these termites are not only established in Florida but are actively expanding their geographic footprint.

