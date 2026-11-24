NEW YORK — A top House Democrat is broadening his investigation into Donald Trump Jr.'s venture capital fund 1789 Capital by demanding records from four companies that secured an investment before benefiting from lucrative federal contracts or policies.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee and the panel's incoming chair, sent letters on Monday evening to the defense contractor Hadrian Automation, vape maker Juul Labs, prediction market platform Polymarket and the online firearms seller GrabAGun.

The Maryland congressman requested that each firm send him two years’ worth of communications with 1789 Capital and other select documents, saying the materials would help him investigate whether U.S. President Donald Trump’s eldest son used insider information to orchestrate or anticipate government actions that boosted the companies and his own finances.

The investigation was opened over the summer

Both Trump Jr. and 1789 Capital, which is based in Palm Beach, Florida, deny any wrongdoing.

The letters ramp up an investigation that Raskin opened in August into Trump Jr.'s firm, which he said "suddenly struck investment gold" after naming the president's son as a partner in 2024. As one of the lawmakers who will be spearheading Democrats' oversight of the Trump administration when they take control of Congress in January, Raskin has said that uncovering information about bribery and financial corruption will be among his top priorities.

Trump Jr. has repeatedly rejected accusations that he has exploited government access for profit. At an Axios event last week, he acknowledged that he understood people’s corruption concerns, but said that they weren’t accurate, noting he has been an investor for decades.

“I can see what they are saying. It doesn’t make it so,” he said. “The notion that I should somehow sit in a corner, suck my thumb and wait, you know, eight years — in this case 12 years — till we’re out of the political game, it’s not real.”

Trump Jr. and the firm deny any wrongdoing

1789 Capital also has forcefully denied claims of wrongdoing. In a letter to Raskin in September, the company's lawyers defended the firm's investment thesis as predating Trump's administration and said that while it “welcomes legitimate congressional oversight,” it “has no intention of being held hostage to political gamesmanship.”

On Monday, the company's attorney, Bill Burck, said the September letter explained flaws in Raskin's understanding, but Raskin “never bothered to reply.”

“Facts are facts and Congressman Raskin has them wrong here, but persists in his tall tales against 1789,” Burck said. “These are personal attacks untethered to actual evidence.”

‘Serendipitous timing’ of investments, Raskin says in letters

The firm was founded in 2022 and Trump Jr. was announced as a partner in November 2024.

In his letters to the four companies obtained by The Associated Press, Raskin outlined how federal policies or contracts had benefited their businesses and claimed that 1789 Capital had suspiciously “serendipitous timing” when it invested in them.

Hadrian Automation, he wrote, received nearly $1 billion in U.S. Navy and Army contracts in March — its first-ever federal contracts — after bringing 1789 Capital on as an investor in 2025.

Juul, Raskin wrote, received Food and Drug Administration clearance to keep its electronic cigarette products on the market in July 2025, four months after 1789 Capital had taken a stake in the company.

The congressman wrote that GrabAGun got help from 1789 to go public and put Trump Jr. on its board before the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives issued a proposed rule to ease the process of shipping guns to people's homes.

Raskin calls Trump administration order 'blatantly unlawful'

Raskin also raised questions about the Justice Department and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission closing investigations into Polymarket in July 2025, after 1789 Capital already had invested in the prediction market platform.

GrabAGun said in a statement that Raskin's letter “is a political document, and its allegations are baseless.”

“ATF’s review of its regulations was well known across the firearms industry, and the agency published numerous proposed rules for public comment. GrabAGun’s only input came through public comments on several of those proposals,” the statement read.

Juul Labs said that it was reviewing its letter closely.

“As always, we intend to cooperate with any Congressional effort to understand our company, our commitment to combating underage vaping, and our mission to help adult smokers of combustible cigarettes transition completely away from smoking," it said in an emailed response.

The other recipients of the letters didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Trump administration has taken steps to push back on the Democrats' oversight efforts, including an executive order on Friday directing federal contractors and subcontractors to consult with his administration about inquiries they receive from Congress and to withhold any communications that the White House considers privileged.

That could complicate compliance with Raskin's investigation for at least one of the companies, Hadrian Automation, which is a federal contractor.

Raskin has called Trump's order “blatantly unlawful” and said that public contractors have a “duty and a right to speak truthfully when Congress calls.”

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