In a surprise move, Nvidia's board reinstated Jensen Huang as president and CEO on Monday, just days after rejecting his offer to return to the artificial intelligence chipmaker where he built a reputation as one of the industry's leading evangelists.

It was the latest twist in the fallout from Huang’s admission of an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” board Chairman Harvey C. Jones said in a statement.

President Donald Trump, who has a close personal relationship with Huang, called for the reinstatement as recently as Sunday night and took credit for the board's decision in an interview Monday with CNBC.

“I believe my intervention was very important,” Trump said.

The president said he spoke to Huang about the reinstatement Sunday, and the CEO assured him that he would work harder than before his fall. Trump also said his administration assured Nvidia there were no national security concerns about Huang's return.

“The board decided to do what we wanted them to do,” the president said.

Trump declined to say whether he called into the board meeting, though he said, “Basically, I was represented at the board.”

Huang still faces scrutiny

Huang still faces scrutiny, including several congressional investigations, over the affair and the suspected diversion of Nvidia's advanced chips to China. Huang is scheduled to sit for an interview next week with three House committees investigating the scandal's implications for national security.

Huang said in a statement that he was “honored” to return to the company and that he resumes the responsibility “with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.” He thanked Jones and interim CEO Colette Kress, who will return to her role as chief financial officer, as well as Nvidia’s executive staff for their leadership during the brief period of disorder.

“I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support,” Huang’s statement said. “Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”

Shares of Nvidia soared 33% to $165.57 at the opening bell Monday, moments after Huang’s return was announced. That price was far below the all-time high of $239.24 that the stock reached just last month.

The president said Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that the government “does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct.”

Trump called the reinstatement the “correct and proper decision,” writing on social media Monday that the country “needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy.” He also called for Nvidia to continue its internal investigation.

Announcement follows a whirlwind month for Nvidia

The company has had a whirlwind month after Huang admitted to extramarital affairs, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, a suspected spy for the country. Nvidia stock was at the center of market volatility in the wake of the admission and its downstream effects in Washington.

Attorney General Blanche told reporters at an unrelated news conference this month that the Justice Department had not reached any conclusion about whether Alice Huang was a Chinese spy.

“All that I think I will say is that of course DOJ is investigating or looking at it," Blanche said.

The Justice Department is conducting a criminal investigation involving potential export control violations into Megaspeed, the Singapore-based cloud computing firm where Alice Huang was an executive.

Jensen Huang's reinstatement comes after days of speculation about whether he would return.

Supporters set up an online petition calling for him to get his job back that drew many signatures from current and former Nvidia staff, investors and other Silicon Valley supporters, including Elon Musk.

Huang posted an online message last week saying he would be “honored” to return if the company asked him. But the board responded then that it did not intend to reinstate him.

It's not the first time a tech industry leader has been fired because of transparency concerns and then quickly rehired after an outpouring of support from staff and investors. Three years ago, OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman was ousted as CEO after a chaotic power struggle and then reinstated days later after employees revolted.

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Associated Press writers Kelvin Chan and Eric Tucker contributed.

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