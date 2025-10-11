ORLANDO, Fla. — According to a family spokesperson cited by People Magazine, renowned actress Diane Keaton has passed away at the age of 79.

Keaton’s illustrious career spanned over five decades, featuring leading roles in films such as ‘Father of the Bride,’ ‘The First Wives Club,’ and ‘Something’s Gotta Give.’ Her performances have left a lasting impact on the film industry.

The magazine reported that Keaton’s family has requested privacy, so details about her death have not been made public.

Diane Keaton won the Best Actress Oscar in 1977 for her role in ‘Annie Hall,’ a performance that also earned her BAFTA and Golden Globe awards. Her depiction of the main character in the film is widely praised.

Along with her Oscar win, Keaton was nominated for an Oscar for her role in ‘Reds’ in 1981, where she appeared with Warren Beatty. Her acting versatility was also acknowledged with a 1996 Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Bessie in ‘Marvin’s Room.’

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group