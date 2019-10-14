7-year-old girl injured in Florida swamp buggy crash

CLEWISTON, Fla. - A 7-year-old girl from South Florida was critically injured after she was thrown from a swamp buggy and run over by its tire, authorities said.
The Florida Highway Patrol said Shawn Newton, 33, was driving the swamp buggy with several passengers through the woods in Clewiston Saturday when they hit a stump. The girl was ejected from the buggy and run over by the tire, FHP said.
The girl was flown to a hospital, authorities said.
Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Authorities said the other passengers, including a toddler, were not hurt. It's unknown whether anyone was wearing seat belts.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}