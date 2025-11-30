Central Florida is having its busiest travel day of the year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport is experiencing its busiest travel day of the year today, as nearly 177,000 travelers are expected to pass through the airport following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Airport officials expect to screen nearly two million travelers during the holiday week. By noon today, there were 180 delayed flights and 27 cancellations, leading to greater congestion.

Central Florida experienced a record-high number of travelers during Thanksgiving 2025, with an increase in both air and road trips. About 4.65 million Floridians were expected to travel at least 50 miles from home.

Orlando has emerged as the top holiday destination nationally this season, further adding to the travel volume at Orlando International Airport. Nearly 90% of travelers drove, possibly increasing airport travelers as some chose air travel despite flight cancellation worries.

Travelers should expect delays due to high volume and weather disruptions as Thanksgiving travel ends.

