Cloudy in Central Florida on Thanksgiving morning

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is experiencing more cloud cover to begin Thanksgiving morning due to a cold front moving through the area.

A few isolated showers may occur during the day, but heavy rain is not expected.

There will be two significant impacts from this front.

This afternoon, wind gusts will be 15-20 mph, increasing tomorrow to 25 mph in Orlando and 30 mph near the coast.

Our low temperatures will also drop overnight. Over the past couple of weeks, we have seen lows consistently in the upper 50s and 60s.

We expect to fall into the 40s for early Black Friday.

Central Florida’s temperatures will rise again quickly. We will reach the 80s by Sunday, with overnight lows returning to the 60s.

