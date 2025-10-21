Co-founder of Red Lobster and first CEO of Darden, dies at 85

ORLANDO, Fla. — Family members confirm that Joe R. Lee, co-founder of Red Lobster and the first CEO of Darden Restaurants, passed away on October 12 at the age of 85.

Lee, who had been battling cancer for several years, was instrumental in transforming Darden into the world’s largest full-service restaurant company.

Rick Cardenas, the current CEO of Darden Restaurants, expressed his condolences, stating, ‘We are saddened by the passing of Joe Lee. Not only was Joe a terrific restaurant operator who helped create the casual dining segment, he was a kind-hearted gentleman and a tremendous businessman and leader.’

Under Lee’s leadership, Darden Restaurants grew significantly, establishing a legacy of success in the casual dining industry. Lee was also known for his philanthropy, contributing over $5 million to the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida.

Joe R. Lee’s contributions to the restaurant industry and his philanthropy leave a lasting impact, remembered by colleagues and the community.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group