Deputies: Florida man tied up wife's lover, cut off his penis

BELL, Fla. - Authorities said a Florida man held his wife's lover at gunpoint, cut off the man's penis and fled with it.
News outlets reported that 49-year-old Alex Bonilla was arrested hours later on charges, including aggravated assault.
The Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office released a statement Tuesday that said Bonilla broke into his neighbor's home Sunday, tied the neighbor up and mutilated his genitals with scissors.
Deputies said the victim told authorities that Bonilla then took the severed penis and fled across the street to his own house.
An arrest report said Bonilla caught his wife and the victim having sex in May.
The victim was hospitalized.
