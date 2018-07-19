Diver missing while exploring underwater cave near Weeki Wachee Springs

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - A diver who was exploring an underwater cave near Florida's Gulf Coast was reported missing Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.
The unidentified diver never resurfaced after exploring the Eagle's Nest cave, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.
Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said the diver wasn't carrying oxygen.
The cave is located a few miles north of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, home of a famous mermaid show.
The cave is known among divers as the "Grand Canyon" for its stunning views. At least 12 divers have died there since 1981, according to the Associated Press.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
