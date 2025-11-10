FAA enforces new limits on commercial space launches and re-entries

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has imposed new restrictions on commercial space launches and re-entries, limiting them to the hours between 10 PM and 6 AM starting today.

Air traffic controllers will be responsible for clearing the airspace during these restricted hours to ensure the safety and coordination of both aviation and space operations. Dr. Don Platt from Florida Tech warned that ongoing restrictions could lead to insufficient FAA personnel to review all applications, possibly limiting operations.

The FAA’s new launch time restrictions may delay commercial space application processing and radio communication clearances, affecting launch and re-entry coordination.

