FDA warns about the use of fluoride on some children

ORLANDO, Fla. — The FDA has issued a warning advising against the use of fluoride supplements for children under three years old, citing potential risks.

The agency advises older children at low to moderate decay risk to avoid fluoride supplements like drops or tablets, amid increased scrutiny by the Trump administration and recent research raising safety concerns about high fluoride levels.

In November, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo advised against adding fluoride to public drinking water. Later, the Florida legislature passed a bill to ban fluoride statewide in April and signed it into law in May.

Seminole County proactively stopped adding fluoride to its water supply before the law was passed, with Orange County following suit in July.

Utah is now the only state besides Florida to have banned fluoride from its drinking water.

