FHP trooper charged with having sex with underage girl

    LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - Authorities said a Florida Highway Patrol trooper is facing charges he had sex with a 15-year-old girl.

    The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that 23-year-old Riley Schwarz is facing two counts of lewd and lascivious battery involving sexual activity with a victim between 12 and 16 years of age.

    The Tampa Bay Times reports that deputies confronted Schwarz after the girl's parents found a journal detailing their relationship.

    The girl told deputies she and Schwarz had sex multiple times.

    Deputies say Schwarz admitted to the relationship and surrendered himself to jail.

    A spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol told the newspaper that Schwarz had been fired.

    Online court records showed no attorney for Schwarz, who remained in jail Saturday afternoon.

