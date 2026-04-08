Floral City man arrested after deadly arson and stabbing spree, deputies say

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A man from Floral City is in custody after a violent night of incidents involving arson and a fatal stabbing, as reported by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities report that 37-year-old William Michael Larsen was taken into custody Tuesday morning following an extensive search by deputies, which was prompted by several emergency calls along East Hawk Lane.

The investigation started just after midnight on April 7, when deputies responded to a house fire. Officials report that the homeowner—later identified as Larsen—was absent when first responders arrived. He was subsequently found and questioned about what happened.

Hours later, around 6:13 a.m., deputies responded again to the same street after reports that Larsen had come back and started a fire at a nearby shed.

Investigators say a resident tried to extinguish the flames when Larsen allegedly stabbed him, then fled in a white GMC pickup truck. The victim died at the scene.

Deputies quickly began a coordinated search, leading to Larsen’s vehicle being found abandoned in a wooded area near Inverness. Shortly afterward, authorities received reports of a man matching his description walking in the same neighborhood where the incidents occurred.

Responding deputies located Larsen and took him into custody without incident.

David Vincent commended law enforcement for their quick response, noting that deputies acted swiftly and professionally to control the situation and prevent additional harm.

Larsen is now facing multiple felony charges, including arson and first-degree premeditated murder. Officials say additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office says more updates will be released as new information becomes available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group