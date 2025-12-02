Florida firefighter severely injured in serious truck rollover

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A firefighter was critically injured after a fire engine rolled over multiple times in North Okaloosa County.

The injured firefighter was airlifted to a local hospital via a medical helicopter.

In an update from the Blackman Fire District the fire fighter was able to be released and recover at home with his loved ones.

The Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident, and the exact cause of the rollover has not yet been determined.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group