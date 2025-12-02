Florida

Florida firefighter severely injured in serious truck rollover

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A firefighter was critically injured after a fire engine rolled over multiple times in North Okaloosa County.

The injured firefighter was airlifted to a local hospital via a medical helicopter.

In an update from the Blackman Fire District the fire fighter was able to be released and recover at home with his loved ones.

The Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident, and the exact cause of the rollover has not yet been determined.

