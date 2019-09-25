  • Florida man climbs light pole, touches live wire, falls 50 feet

    By: Kelly Healey

    LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A Florida man climbed a light pole Tuesday and made contact with a live wire before falling onto a sidewalk below as horrified bystanders watched, police said.

    Lauderhill Fire Rescue Capt. Jerry Gonzalez told a local news outlet that the man was on fire as he fell about 50 feet.

    A rescue crew working nearby at a crash scene saw the man fall. Gonzalez said the incident was "pretty graphic."

    The man was taken to a hospital. He suffered burns on 60% of his body, plus entrance and exit wounds from the electric shock, officials said.

    Florida Power & Light officials said the man was not a utility worker.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

