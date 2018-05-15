0 Florida sues 5 major drug companies over opioids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is suing five major drug manufacturers, as well as drug distributors in a "comprehensive" lawsuit aimed at punishing them for the spread of opioid addiction.

Florida's move came the same day that five other states sued pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma and accused the company of using deceptive marketing to boost drug sales that fueled opioid overdose deaths.

“The manufacturers of these drugs and the distributors of these drugs will be held accountable” - @AGPamBondi on opioid lawsuit pic.twitter.com/ZM8j2kseZX — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) May 15, 2018

But Florida's lawsuit was much broader and alleged that the drug companies misrepresented the dangers of opioid drugs and that distributors were negligent in allowing large numbers of drugs to be sold to the public.

Bondi announced the lawsuit at a press conference in Tampa where she denounced the drug companies for the "pain and destruction" they had caused.

Purdue Pharma denied the claims in an email, while other drug companies said they comply with state and federal laws.

The complaint I filed today, seeks to hold some of the nation’s largest opioid manufacturers and distributors responsible for their role in this crisis and seeks payment for the pain and destruction their actions have caused Florida and its citizens: https://t.co/Rmq7VYzsX2 pic.twitter.com/bDtZtdFU5X — Fla. AG Pam Bondi (@AGPamBondi) May 15, 2018

“We have just filed our lawsuit against some of the biggest opioid manufacturers and distributors” - @AGPamBondi pic.twitter.com/1HFAedMQln — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) May 15, 2018

“If we continue this tragic path, it’s hard not to imagine a Florida family that won’t be touched by this” - @AGPamBondi pic.twitter.com/TloHeCmVmN — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) May 15, 2018

.@AGPamBondi says opioid manufactures downplayed dangers and distributors used deceptive marketing pic.twitter.com/crlJegPM41 — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) May 15, 2018

Damages: cost related to babies exposed to drugs, addicted adults unable to work, law enforcement, medical examiners @AGPamBondi laying out FL opioid lawsuit against multiple manufacturers & distributors pic.twitter.com/pvRbCoaSHm — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) May 15, 2018

“The manufacturers of these drugs and the distributors of these drugs will be held accountable” - @AGPamBondi on opioid lawsuit pic.twitter.com/ZM8j2kseZX — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) May 15, 2018

“This lawsuit will result in the resources for treatment, prevention, and tools for the men and women in law enforcement” -@adamputnam on FL’s opioid lawsuit pic.twitter.com/2re1g0hT82 — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) May 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.