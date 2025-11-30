Florida toddler dies after being struck by vehicle in Walmart parking lot

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A 3-year-old Florida boy died after being struck by a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in Englewood on Tuesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers report that the incident happened around 8:25 p.m. at Walmart, 2931 South McCall Road, when a toddler walked in front of a Jeep while his mother was placing an infant in their vehicle.

A 27-year-old woman driving the Jeep hit a child when turning right. The child was taken to Tampa General Hospital and died from his injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol’s investigation is ongoing, and Channel 9 will keep providing updates as they become available.

