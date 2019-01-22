Former AG Pam Bondi headed to DC to work with lobbying firm

Ballard Partners announced Tuesday the well-known Republican politician will head the firm's new regulatory compliance office. The firm is headed by Brian Ballard, who has close ties to President Donald Trump.
Related Headlines
The news was first reported by Politico.
TRENDING NOW:
- Florida woman shot after performing sex act for $5 and Pringles chips, deputies say
- Florida police officer ran over two people lying in road watching the eclipse, police say
- Florida police release body cam footage after video shows girl, 2, with hands up after traffic stop
- Video: Persons of interest sought in Orange County home invasion homicide
Bondi left office earlier this month after serving two terms as attorney general.
Last November, President Trump said he wanted Bondi to join his administration. During her time as office Bondi was a frequent guest on Fox News, which stoked speculation she may start a television career.
Ballard Partners says Bondi will assist large companies implement policies dealing with various issues such as data privacy and opioid abuse. They have offices in Washington and in Florida, their website says.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}