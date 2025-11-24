Gas prices in Florida are up 20 cents per gallon before the holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices in Florida have increased by 20 cents per gallon over the past week as residents get ready for Thanksgiving travel.

AAA’s annual Thanksgiving Travel Forecast predicts that 81.8 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles, with 90% of these travelers expected to drive.

In Florida, more than 4.25 million residents are expected to be on the roads, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

“Florida gas prices jumped 20 cents last week, following a familiar trend of rising after a series of declines,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

On Sunday, Florida’s average gas price was $3.10 per gallon, 18 cents higher than last week, 15 cents more than last month, and 2 cents more than last year, matching Thanksgiving 2024’s price.

AAA anticipates a busy holiday period, as last Thanksgiving received over 600,000 calls for assistance with dead batteries, flat tires, and lockouts. Jenkins emphasized the importance of giving roadside technicians space to work safely.

The most expensive Florida metro gas markets are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton at $3.26, while Crestview-Fort Walton Beach at $2.71 is cheapest. AAA suggests saving on gas by combining errands, driving conservatively, removing excess weight, shopping for best prices, and paying cash to avoid extra charges.

