Goodwill Industries of Central Florida runs month-long register round-up

ORLANDO, Fla. — Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is raising funds for Second Harvest Food Bank through a month-long register round-up initiative in November.

The initiative lets shoppers in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard, Volusia, and Lake counties round up purchases to the nearest dollar for Second Harvest Food Bank, with Goodwill matching donations up to $10,000 to aid hunger relief amid SNAP cuts.

“For every dollar donated at the register, you’re helping Second Harvest Food Bank provide meals to families in need,” said Dr. Bahíyyah Maroon, Goodwill’s Vice President of Mission Impact.

Second Harvest Food Bank is vital in providing groceries to food-insecure families. Reduced SNAP benefits have increased the need for community support to fill the food assistance gap.

“SNAP provides nine meals for every one that food banks like Second Harvest can offer,” said Derrick Chubbs, President and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank.

Nearly 500,000 people in Central Florida rely on SNAP benefits, highlighting the importance of initiatives like Goodwill’s round-up campaign.

