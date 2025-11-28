Jacksonville officer saves man from drowning in the St. Johns River

RIVERSIDE, Fla. — Officer Robert Green of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office saved a man from drowning in the St. Johns River near Memorial Park in Riverside early Sunday morning.

The man, who appeared to be intoxicated, was pulled from the water by Officer Green after he jumped in without hesitation. Green’s experience as a lifeguard proved crucial in the rescue.

Just after midnight, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office got a call about a drowning in the St. Johns River. District 5 patrol officers arrived and saw a man being pulled downstream.

Officer Green took off his vest and gun belt and jumped in to rescue him.

He swam to the man and brought him to the bulkhead, where officers helped pull him to safety. The man was barely conscious, confused, and had swallowed water.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

While the exact reason the man ended up in the river is unknown, he was intoxicated and appears to have been leaving a night out at local bars.

