Jaws of Life used to free Florida rottweiler pup's head from cinder block

HASTINGS, Fla. - Fifi the rottweiler got herself into a “ruff” situation.
Florida firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free Fifi after she got her head stuck in a cinder block, officials said.
St. Johns County Fire Rescue posted on Facebook that firefighters responded to a Hastings home Saturday.
Six-month-old Fifi had managed to wedge her head inside one of the block's holes while sniffing around the home, firefighters said. The resident called rescue workers after failing to free Fifi.
Deputies who initially responded to the call attempted to free Fifi with soap and water. When that didn't work, firefighters used a hydraulic tool, often referred to as the Jaws of Life, to break the block into pieces.
Fifi was uninjured.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
