Police search for St. Cloud woman missing since Friday

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - Police are searching for a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing in St. Cloud.
Authorities said Faith Kepner left her home Friday on foot at about 10:30 p.m. Then, at about 10:57 p.m., her mother received a text from Kepner saying she was at Walmart Neighborhood Market on Nolte Road, police said.
Kepner did not return home.
According to a news release: “Faith is described as a white female, brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’05” and approximately 110 lbs. Faith was last wearing a pink shirt, black shorts, black hooded sweatshirt with a heart emblem, and black & red Sketchers sneakers.”
The release also said that Kepner “lacks the mental capacity for her age due to an illness/disability.”
Video surveillance from the Walmart Neighborhood Market confirmed that Kepner visited the business.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 407-891-6700, ext. 6752.
