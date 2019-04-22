  • Police search for St. Cloud woman missing since Friday

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ST. CLOUD, Fla. - Police are searching for a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing in St. Cloud.

    Authorities said Faith Kepner left her home Friday on foot at about 10:30 p.m. Then, at about 10:57 p.m., her mother received a text from Kepner saying she was at Walmart Neighborhood Market on Nolte Road, police said.

    Related Headlines

    Kepner did not return home.

    According to a news release: “Faith is described as a white female, brown hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’05” and approximately 110 lbs. Faith was last wearing a pink shirt, black shorts, black hooded sweatshirt with a heart emblem, and black & red Sketchers sneakers.”

    The release also said that Kepner “lacks the mental capacity for her age due to an illness/disability.”

    Video surveillance from the Walmart Neighborhood Market confirmed that Kepner visited the business.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 407-891-6700, ext. 6752. 

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories