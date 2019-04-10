Melbourne, Sarasota rank in US News' 'best places'

The publication on Tuesday ranked Sarasota as No. 18 and Melbourne as No. 25.
U.S. News used job market, affordability, quality of life and the "desirability" of the city to create their rankings, which put Austin, Texas, at the top of the list.
Sarasota was credited for its arts-and-culture scene, as well for its beaches, which annually rank among the best in the world.
Melbourne on Florida's Space Coast was cited for its access to the 155-mile-long Indian River Lagoon and regular viewings of space launches from nearby launch pads.
