More than 4 million holiday travelers expected to pass through Central Florida this season

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA estimates that approximately 4.65 million Floridians will travel at least 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving holiday, representing a 2.6% increase from last year and setting a new record for holiday travel in the state.

The Thanksgiving travel period (Nov 25-Dec 1) will see 81.8 million Americans traveling, surpassing previous years. Most Floridians will drive, with over 4.25 million, and nearly 299,000 will fly.

Concerns about flight cancellations may prompt more people to opt for driving.

“Floridians are embracing the Thanksgiving spirit with record-breaking travel plans this year,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

AAA notes high rental car demand in Orlando and Miami, with rates 15% lower than last year. Wednesday will be the busiest pick-up day. Gas prices are expected to be below last year’s average of $3.11 per gallon.

Air travel is expected to increase slightly with 6 million Americans flying domestically, but recent flight cuts and cancellations could affect these numbers. Bus, train, and cruise travel are expected to rise 8.5% nationally, with over 87,000 Floridians choosing these options.

Top domestic destinations for Thanksgiving include Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, while international travelers favor Paris, Amsterdam, and Vienna. INRIX predicts Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons will be most congested, with heavy traffic on Sunday as travelers return.

