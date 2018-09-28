0 One of FBI's Ten Most Wanted was spotted in Florida twice

A California man just named to the FBI’s Most Wanted list for multiple accusations of armed sexual assaults has been spotted in Florida at least twice.

Greg Alyn Carlson was charged with a 2017 burglary in Los Angeles that turned into a violent sexual assault against the woman who lived there, said the FBI in a statement.

Carlos was arrested but posted bond, was released, then fled, according to investigators.

“This man is a woman’s worst nightmare,” said FBI Special Agent Scott Garriola. “He is the prowler who breaks in at night and violently sexually assaults his victims.”

Since then, several people have reported seeing Carlson in places throughout the country. The FBI said he was spotted in Alabama in November 2017, a few weeks after he fled California. Investigators said he led police in Hoover, Alabama. on a dangerous high-speed chase that had to be called off because it posed a danger to the public.

Get breaking news alerts from the WFTV News app

A week later, the FBI said he was seen in Jacksonville and Daytona Beach.

“He’s got some familiarity with Florida, but he could be anywhere,” Garriola said.

The FBI believes Carlson is 46 years old and has been seen driving a stolen white four-door 2017 Hyandai Accent with South Carolina license plate NKI-770.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes, the FBI said.

Click here to see Carlson's FBI Most Wanted poster

Investigators said Carlson is one of the few people on the Ten Most Wanted list who is not wanted for murder, but Garriola said Carlson is a violent person.

“I think there are more victims out there,” Garriola said. “There is no reason to think he will stop until we catch him.”

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to Carlson's arrest.

Investigators urge anyone with information regarding Greg Alyn Carlson to contact your local FBI office, or submit a tip online.



#ICYMI: #FBI added Greg Alyn Carlson to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List. Carlson is #wanted for his alleged role in multiple armed sexual assaults in CA. FBI offering a reward of up to $100K for info leading directly to Carlson's arrest. #FugitiveFriday https://t.co/HJRVcXmX2G pic.twitter.com/JELEUqEcAL — FBI (@FBI) September 28, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.