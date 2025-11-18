Project DYNAMO aids Jamaica from Florida after Hurricane Melissa

ORLANDO, Fla. — Project DYNAMO is providing critical aid to Jamaica from Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, having delivered over 50,000 pounds of relief supplies and evacuated more than 150 Americans.

The non-profit organization has been conducting flights from Florida for almost a month, mainly to deliver vital supplies and evacuate stranded people. Because of the high volume of donations, Project DYNAMO has revised its logistics plan, now using several aircraft and adjusting departure points to improve relief operations.

Project DYNAMO’s Operation Cool Runnings expanded logistics to include staging at Daytona Beach and Key West airports, enabling sustained air-bridge operations between Key West and Jamaica.

The rescue team is coordinating to load supplies at Daytona Beach, while others transport over 3,000 pounds of aid including MREs, water purification, medical kits, and hygiene items to Key West.

Operations are centered in Jamaica and Key West, with regular shuttle missions designed to deliver supplies to Jamaica and evacuate Americans to Key West for further travel home.

