Put it in bark: Joyriding dog does doughnuts in Florida neighborhood

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A sedan doing doughnuts in a Florida neighborhood had residents doing double takes when they noticed who was behind the wheel: not the car's owner, but his dog.
The owner of the car said he left it running when he stepped out for a minute. Somehow, he said, the car went into reverse with his black Lab inside.
Related Headlines
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
TRENDING NOW:
- Homeowner faces murder charges after 2 teens shot, killed in garage in Ohio
- Can you ID this man? Deputies say he exposed himself to children near an Orange County school
- Markeith Loyd dismissed from court after outburst
- Elon Musk unveils futuristic Tesla pickup 'Cybertruck' and electric ATV
"I saw the dog get out of the car, a big black Lab or something and I'm like OK! This is turning weird," a neighbor said with a laugh.
Thankfully no one was hurt, but the car did run over a neighbor's mailbox, which the owner of the car said he'll pay to replace.
Watch video of the incident below:
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}