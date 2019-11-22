  • Put it in bark: Joyriding dog does doughnuts in Florida neighborhood

    By: Sarah Wilson

    PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A sedan doing doughnuts in a Florida neighborhood had residents doing double takes when they noticed who was behind the wheel: not the car's owner, but his dog.

    The owner of the car said he left it running when he stepped out for a minute. Somehow, he said, the car went into reverse with his black Lab inside.

    "I saw the dog get out of the car, a big black Lab or something and I'm like OK! This is turning weird," a neighbor said with a laugh.

    Thankfully no one was hurt, but the car did run over a neighbor's mailbox, which the owner of the car said  he'll pay to replace.

