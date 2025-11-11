Turkey giveaways in Central Florida to help those in need this holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Several organizations in Central Florida are hosting turkey giveaways to celebrate and make this Thanksgiving extra special for residents. Channel 9 will keep updating the list as we approach the holiday.

ORANGE COUNTY

Starting with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office event on Saturday, November 15, in Orlando, the sheriff’s office will distribute turkeys on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at 9 a.m. at 2500 W. Colonial Drive.

Healthy Pine Hills hosts a Thanksgiving Turkey Drive and Health Expo on Monday, November 24, at the Orange County Multicultural Center. The event features a food giveaway with holiday meal essentials and health screenings; pre-registration may be needed.

Pendas Law Firm will hold a turkey giveaway on Tuesday, November 25, at their office at 625 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, starting at 8:30 a.m.

The West Orlando Jaguars will hold turkey giveaways on November 24 and 25 at different locations. The first is at Jackson Center on November 24 at 1 p.m., and the second is at 794 S. Tampa Ave, Orlando, on November 25 at 3 p.m.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

In Osceola County, a drive-through event offering free frozen turkeys and meal essentials will be held on November 19 at Archie Gordon Memorial Park in Kissimmee.

The Heart of Florida United Way is providing Thanksgiving meal kits to families in need with distribution events on November 22, 2025, at various locations across Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties.

Operation Turkey will deliver meals on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, with meal requests due by November 21, 2025, through their website.

