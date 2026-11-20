Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Florida using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of November 20.
Florida by the numbers
- Gas current price: $3.49
- Week change: -$0.19 (-5.2%)
- Year change: +$0.38 (+12.1%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.89 (6/13/22)
- Diesel current price: $5.63
- Week change: -$0.17 (-2.9%)
- Year change: +$1.88 (+50.1%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.35 (9/18/26)
Metros with most expensive gas in Florida
#1. Gainesville: $3.71
#2. West Palm Beach-Boca Raton: $3.70
#3. Miami: $3.59
#4. Fort Lauderdale: $3.58
#5. Daytona Beach: $3.55
#6. Naples: $3.55
#7. Orlando: $3.50
#8. Sebring: $3.48
#9. Jacksonville: $3.47
#10. Sebastian-Vero Beach: $3.47
#11. Ocala: $3.46
#12. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater: $3.46
#13. Port St. Lucie: $3.45
#14. Lakeland-Winter Haven: $3.45
#15. Homosassa Springs: $3.45
#16. Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice: $3.43
#17. Melbourne-Titusville: $3.41
#18. Tallahassee: $3.41
#19. Punta Gorda: $3.40
#20. Fort Myers-Cape Coral: $3.39
#21. The Villages: $3.28
#22. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach: $3.19
#23. Pensacola: $3.19
#24. Panama City: $3.18
States with the least expensive gas
#1. North Carolina: $3.03
#2. Indiana: $3.12
#3. Texas: $3.16
#4. Ohio: $3.19
#5. Oklahoma: $3.20
Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. Oregon
- Regular gas price: $4.34
#4. Washington
- Regular gas price: $4.71
#3. Nevada
- Regular gas price: $4.79
#2. California
- Regular gas price: $5.50
#1. Hawaii
- Regular gas price: $5.59