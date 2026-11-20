Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Florida using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of November 20.

Florida by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.49

- Week change: -$0.19 (-5.2%)

- Year change: +$0.38 (+12.1%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.89 (6/13/22)

- Diesel current price: $5.63

- Week change: -$0.17 (-2.9%)

- Year change: +$1.88 (+50.1%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.35 (9/18/26)

Metros with most expensive gas in Florida

#1. Gainesville: $3.71

#2. West Palm Beach-Boca Raton: $3.70

#3. Miami: $3.59

#4. Fort Lauderdale: $3.58

#5. Daytona Beach: $3.55

#6. Naples: $3.55

#7. Orlando: $3.50

#8. Sebring: $3.48

#9. Jacksonville: $3.47

#10. Sebastian-Vero Beach: $3.47

#11. Ocala: $3.46

#12. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater: $3.46

#13. Port St. Lucie: $3.45

#14. Lakeland-Winter Haven: $3.45

#15. Homosassa Springs: $3.45

#16. Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice: $3.43

#17. Melbourne-Titusville: $3.41

#18. Tallahassee: $3.41

#19. Punta Gorda: $3.40

#20. Fort Myers-Cape Coral: $3.39

#21. The Villages: $3.28

#22. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach: $3.19

#23. Pensacola: $3.19

#24. Panama City: $3.18

States with the least expensive gas

#1. North Carolina: $3.03

#2. Indiana: $3.12

#3. Texas: $3.16

#4. Ohio: $3.19

#5. Oklahoma: $3.20

Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.

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#5. Oregon

- Regular gas price: $4.34

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#4. Washington

- Regular gas price: $4.71

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#3. Nevada

- Regular gas price: $4.79

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#2. California

- Regular gas price: $5.50

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#1. Hawaii

- Regular gas price: $5.59