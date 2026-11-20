During his first public remarks since his trip to Asia and trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that Putin wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine. The response came despite Moscow pushing back against claims of progress made by U.S. envoy Jared Kushner on Thursday.

Kushner said Thursday he believes Russia is "comfortable" with NATO-like security guarantees for postwar Ukraine. Ukraine has long sought entry into NATO, particularly for its common defense guarantee under the alliance's Article 5, in which an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

Trump appeared to sidestep a question about whether he sees Putin as a friend to the United States. “I can’t speak to America,” he said, without expounding, before shifting to his “very good” personal relationship with Putin.

Hours after his press conference, Trump spoke at a gathering on the South Lawn helipad to celebrate U.S. military band members. The reception was the first event hosted on the newly constructed helipad. Both Trump and UFC CEO Dana White honored the band members with personal monetary donations.

Here's the latest:

Trump honors US Marine Corps Band

Known as “The President’s Own,” the group was formed by an act of Congress on July 11, 1798, and is noted for its military marches, including pieces written by its one-time director, John Philip Sousa. It is the nation’s oldest continuously active musical organization.

One of the group’s signature pieces, “Semper Fidelis,” was composed by Sousa and shares the name with the U.S. Marine Corps motto, Latin for “Always faithful.”

The band was performing “Let Freedom Ring,” based on the melody of the Americana classic “My Country Tis of Thee.”

UFC’s White says Marine band ‘prepared for Freedom 250 like it was a military operation’

Noting the hours of rehearsal the musicians endured in the summer heat, on top of two months of planning, Dana White complimented the band’s range, endurance and the commitment it took to learn more than three dozen songs.

Both Trump and White noted how impressed they were by the band’s ability to mimic known recordings of songs they were playing.

“The song would be played, and I would go, ‘Is the DJ playing?’” White mused. “And you look over, and it was the band, and it sounded exactly like the artist. It was really amazing.”

Trump says he and White upped their gift to UFC fight musicians to $500K

Realizing how many musicians had played the event — about 170, he said — Trump says he and White upped their joint gift from $200,000 to $500,000.

“It’s our honor because that’s a good little amount of money, and it’s really fantastic,” Trump said.

If the $500,000 were split evenly among the 170 musicians Trump said comprise the band, that comes out to just under $3,000 per musician.

Passed hors d’oeuvres, patriotic tunes — and construction noise

Ahead of Friday afternoon’s event on the new South Lawn helipad to celebrate U.S. military band members, attendees mingled as they listened to the sounds of live music, as well as the banging and screeching of construction noise continuing on the massive White House ballroom going up where the East Wing once stood.

Trump said earlier Friday that the gathering — the first he’s hosted on the new helipad — would honor U.S. military band members who played during June’s UFC cage match on the South Lawn.

Also visible was a large check in the amount of $200,000 made out to “Members of ‘The President’s Own’ United States Marine Band” with the memo denoting “exceptional service and talent.”

Trump said he and White are each donating $100,000 of their own money.

Data center buildout depends heavily on imports, lowering growth impact

Trump’s threat to penalize companies that build data centers overseas reflects his view that the buildout is a boon for the U.S. economy.

Most economists agree, but with caveats.

The largest high-tech firms are projected to spend as much as $1.8 trillion next year developing AI, mostly on data centers, economists at UBS estimate. The buildup has also boosted wages for some construction workers, particularly skilled contractors such as electricians, who are in short supply.

At the same time, most of the goods that power data centers — particularly semiconductors, but also materials such as copper — are imported, which offsets much of the economic gain.

Goldman Sachs, for example, estimates that AI investment will end up adding 1 percentage point to the economy’s growth this year, a significant lift given growth may equal about 2.5%. But much of that spending flows overseas to purchase imports. Once the imports are netted out, Goldman estimates the AI buildout will have lifted growth by only 0.2 percentage points this year.

Trump says he and UFC’s Dana White will give ‘a lot of money’ to military musicians

Members of the U.S. Marine Band who performed during June cage matches on the White House South Lawn will receive about $1,000 apiece, the White House said.

The event will be the first one Trump has hosted on the new South Lawn helipad. Hors d’oeuvres will be served.

“We’re going to make a big presentation of a lot of money to the musicians who played that night,” Trump said. “They were unbelievable.”

Trump said he and White are each donating $100,000 of their own money to members of the U.S. Marine Band. No taxpayer dollars will be used.

Trump said musicians who played for other White House events, such as the state visit of Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla, will be included.

He said the military musicians “don’t get paid much. And we’re going to give them a big award.”

Xi agrees that Jensen Huang is a ‘brilliant man,’ Trump says

Chinese leader Xi Jinping agrees that Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s co-founder, is a brilliant man, Trump says, as he is making a case for Huang to return to Nvidia.

“He put us in a position where we are literally ten years advanced over other companies,” Trump says, noting he brought up Huang’s case with Xi.

The U.S. and China are locked in an AI rivalry, and the U.S. has banned sales of the country’s most advanced chips to China.

Trump says Putin wants to end war as Russia publicly rejects Kushner’s claims of progress

Trump told reporters Friday that Putin wants to end Russia’s war against Ukraine despite Moscow pushing back against claims of progress by U.S. envoy Jared Kushner.

Kushner said Thursday he believes Russia is “comfortable” with NATO-like security guarantees for postwar Ukraine. Ukraine has long sought entry into NATO, particularly for its common defense guarantee under the alliance’s Article 5, in which an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

A reporter noted to Trump that Russia has since rejected Kushner’s statement. Trump cited the challenges Putin faces when it comes to negotiating publicly and that Putin and Russia can only say so much.

“I can only tell you that President Putin would like to get this settled,” Trump said.

Trump said he didn’t want to talk about security guarantees for Ukraine “because we got to get a deal first.” But he said the U.S. will be involved when there is a deal.

Trump ends White Hou

se news conference

Trump spoke for just under 90 minutes during a news conference in the White House press briefing room.

Trump credits his relationship with Xi for Beijing leaving Venezuela and Panama

Trump says it might be due to his “very sincere relationship” with Chinese leader Xi Jinping that Beijing has ceased influencing Venezuela and Panama.

“They were nibbling on the edge of Venezuela, and I asked them to leave, and they’d left,” Trump says of Beijing. “They were very much involved with the Panama Canal, and I said, you have to leave. … And they left.”

Trump says Russia also had influence over Venezuela, but no more.

“Russia was very much involved with Venezuela. They’re not there anymore, and China is not there anymore,” says Trump, who’s made it a priority to reassert U.S. power in the Western Hemisphere. “But we are.”

Trump says he has ‘not lost confidence’ in Lutnick

Calling his commerce secretary “a different kind of guy,” Trump said Howard Lutnick “has a natural business instinct” and has “done a very good job.”

Trump also offered the stylistic contrast between Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, whom he asked to stand up in the briefing room and called out of “central casting.”

Lutnick’s role in the administration has been called into question given the turmoil with ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Last week, Bessent said he was frustrated with the Commerce Department's delay in placing restrictions on Nvidia chip exports to Megaspeed International, a company led by an alleged Chinese spy.

In an unusually public rebuke of a fellow Cabinet member, Bessent said his department wanted to place export controls on Megaspeed, but Commerce was in charge of the matter.

Surprise remarks by Trump’s new chief of staff, Stephen Miller

As reporters clamored for Trump to call on them, the president pivoted to inviting new White House chief of staff, Stephen Miller, up to the podium.

“Come on, we have to break this up,” he said, as the briefing stretched well beyond an hour.

Miller touted Trump’s achievements, listing one after another: “record deportations, record-low crime record, low murder rate, record production of American fossil fuels.”

Trump was impressed. He threw a jab at Vance and Rubio, the two rumored 2028 presidential contenders who had talked beforehand.

“We have breaking news – he was better than these two guys,” Trump said.

Turning to Miller, he joked: “Do you want to run for president?”

With Vance and Rubio at his side, Trump punts on which one is best to succeed him

The opportunity seemed too good to pass up. Trump, in the final two years of his term, in the White House press briefing room and flanked by Vance and Rubio. Both are seen as contenders for the 2028 GOP presidential nomination to succeed Trump.

“Because you have the vice president and the secretary of state right behind you, I’m curious, which of them do you think would make a better president after you?” a reporter asked Trump.

He avoided giving a direct response.

“Oh, let me give you the answer to that,” he deadpanned.

The reporter moved on to his next question.

Trump softens tone toward Jeffries, calls him ‘smart’ and ‘streetwise’

Trump gave a complimentary first public assessment of Hakeem Jeffries, speaker designate for the incoming Democratic House majority.

“Your new speaker — I guess it’s been confirmed, or it soon will be — he’s a smart guy. He’s a streetwise guy and he’s smart,” Trump said of the New York Democrat, who would be the first Black speaker of the House.

The comments are a stunning turnabout from Trump’s aggressive attacks on Jeffries, whom he called in social media posts during the 2026 midterm campaign “Low IQ,” “a THUG” and “a danger to our Country!"

In August, Trump seemed to soften his rhetoric somewhat when House Republicans’ grip on the majority seemed in doubt.

“I think he’s a nice guy,” Trump said, noting he thought he could work well with Jeffries.

Trump says Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa called him

Hinojosa, a Democrat, defeated Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, a Trump ally, earlier this month.

“She was really nice,” Trump said. “It was a very productive call. And she wants to have a strong border, and I think we’ll be able to work something out.”

Trump says ‘every college is going to go bankrupt’ without legislation capping athlete costs

Trump, a self-avowed sports fan, on Friday urged Congress to pass the legislation, which has been approved by the Senate but not the House.

“If we don’t pass that bill, you’re not only going to not have sports, but you’re going to have every college in the country go bankrupt,” said Trump, noting the current state-by-state patchwork of regulations.

Among other things, the Protect College Sports Act would lock in rules that regulate how athletes are paid.

Trump has predicted the destruction not just of college sports but the entire U.S. collegiate system unless the industry's spiraling costs are fixed quickly.

Earlier this year he convened a White House summit on the issue.

Trump on a rumored Iranian dirty bomb: ‘We will not allow that’

Asked about a reported plot by Iran to potentially detonate an explosive laced with nuclear material, or a ‘dirty bomb,’ in the United States, Trump said, “We won’t allow that.”

“We know a lot about what’s happening in Iran,” he added. “We know everything they say. We know who they are, where they are. We’ll find out about it.”

Rubio downplayed concerns about the plot during the trip in Asia, telling reporters there is no “imminent threat” to the U.S. homeland.

Trump says ‘silver lining’ from ground stop is that Congress is ‘receptive’ to spending $50B to fix the air traffic control system

But lawmakers who heard Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s funding request sounded more dubious than receptive. One Republican senator said Congress won’t cough up $50 billion and another said the airline industry should help pay for upgrades.

Trump blamed the ground stop on decades-old infrastructure. He did not get into what led to the suspension of airline traffic for several hours.

Trump blamed system upgrade problems for outages at some banks last week.

The public is rattled by the chain of events, but Trump insisted that they are unrelated “separate events.”

Trump doubles down on claim Putin wants to end war, even as Russia bombards Ukraine

Trump doubled down on his statements that Russian President Vladimir Putin would “love” to end the war against Ukraine — just hours after Russia carried out a major nighttime bombardment of Ukraine.

Poland also accused Moscow of provocations after two Russian missiles and a suspected drone came down in Poland, a NATO country.

A reporter pressed Trump during his White House news briefing Friday on the president’s claims that Putin wants peace. The reporter noted that Putin left recent peace talks only to launch more deadly attacks on Ukraine.

“He’d love to end the war,” Trump responded.

“It’s a very hard thing to do, to be honest. You have two guys that don’t know how to end it. We’re trying to help them. You have two people that hate each other,” Trump said in reference to Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump says he’d like to see Huang ‘make a big apology’ and return to Nvidia

Calling the former Nvidia CEO "a good man," Trump acknowledged Jensen Huang 's "bad decisions" but voiced support for him returning to the company he founded.

“We have to protect our brilliant people. Jensen is one of them,” Trump said, touting Nvidia as “a very important company to us.”

Huang resigned from his top post at the chipmaker last week following reports of the tech titan's extramarital affairs.

One of those relationships has raised national security concerns. The New York Times reported that Huang had an affair with a businesswoman U.S. intelligence suspects to be a Chinese spy, which Beijing denies.

Huang has since said he'd be open to returning to the company, an offer Nvidia has rejected. Huang has also agreed to testify before Congress.

Trump says China is ‘hot and heavy’ in building up nuclear weapons

China is building nuclear weapons at a pace that is “hot and heavy,” Trump said, one day after the three governments of the U.S., China and Russia agreed to dialogues to reduce nuclear risks and prevent nuclear proliferation.

“They’ll catch us within 10 years,” Trump said of China’s build-up. “They’re going at it hot and heavy, but they have a lot.”

China is estimated to have several hundred nuclear weapons. The U.S. and Russia each have several thousand.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who appeared with Trump, said: “These three countries possess the overwhelming majority of nuclear weapons on this planet.”

“The idea that these three leaders should not engage on a regular basis is not just absurd, it’s dangerous,” Rubio said.

Trump defends his description of Putin as a friend

The president raised eyebrows in China with his warm welcome and repeated references to his Russian counterpart as his “friend.” On Friday, Trump did not back away from that.

He appeared to sidestep a question about whether he sees Putin as a friend to the United States.

“I can’t speak to America,” he said, without expounding. He then shifted, saying he has a “very good” personal relationship with Putin, and repeated his longstanding grievances over the extended federal probe into Russian attempts to influence U.S. voters in the 2016 presidential election.

“I’ve been dealing with Putin” since “the fake Russia, Russia, Russia hoax,” as Trump calls the Department of Justice probe. “It was a hoax made up by the Democrats” and “probably helped me win,” Trump said.

“I consider him to be somebody that I have a very good relationship (with),” Trump said. “It’s actually very good.”

Trump says Vance’s statement blaming the Iran war for GOP election losses was ‘accurate’

“I thought the statement was fine,” Trump said.

But even given that, Trump defended the decision to go to war and said he’d do it again if he had to “because we cannot allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

Returning to the vice president, he said, “It was a very accurate statement.”

Vance and Rubio showcase their speaking chops

Trump gave Vance and Rubio each a chance to speak, turning his gaze from them to the audience as he surveyed how each of their remarks went over with a room full of reporters.

It wasn’t unlike another setup in May, when Trump tapped them both to fill in as temporary replacements for then-White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Any chance to command the briefing room, even briefly, is a high-profile opportunity for the potential 2028 contenders. It allows them to build recognition among the American public and try to make the nascent case that they should one day be elected commander-in-chief.

Trump compares meeting to 1945 Yalta conference between Churchill, FDR and Stalin

Trump says he didn’t approach his three-way meeting in China this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin as a modern-day equivalent of the 1945 Yalta Conference between the eventual victors of World War II. But, he says the results are potentially as historic as the meeting between President Franklin Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet leader Josef Stalin, at which they divided the world into spheres of influence.

Yalta “was a big one,” Trump told reporters at a White House news conference. “I didn’t think about it. I just went saying: ’I get along great with these two people. We will work out our differences. We were able to work them out.'”

“And then I realized how big it was,” he said. “It was an amazing event.”

Trump noted that the leaders agreed that a nuclear war should never be fought and discussed the need to end the conflicts in Iran and between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump suggests deals with Mexico and Canada are coming — with conditions

The president said he’s “getting close to a deal” with Mexico after what he described as a productive meeting with his counterpart, Claudia Sheinbaum.

But Trump added a caveat, saying he told Sheinbaum, “Claudia, we can’t have you have a surplus” in trade with the U.S. “We’re not going to let that happen.”

Trump said “more work remains to be done with Canada.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney “was very nice,” Trump said, but leading a country that “has been ripping us off for many, many years. Many, many years. And it’s time to stop.”

Trump said Carney wants to “build a Keystone pipeline for us.” But the president said Canada’s “got to do a lot more than that” to satisfy him.

Who rambles? Not me, Trump says

Trump spoke at length about the details of the Asia trip but veered off at one point to criticize pothole-ridden streets in unnamed Democratic-led cities.

Forty minutes had run out on the clock before Trump turned the mic over to Vice President JD Vance, who spoke for a couple. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stood by patiently until it was his turn.

“I don’t want to bore you,” Trump told reporters in the White House briefing room after he reached the pothole point of his trip review. “They’ll say, ’Oh, he rambled. He rambled terribly.’”

Added Trump: “I don’t ramble. I don’t ramble at all.”

‘Watch my lips,’ Trump says, on reiterating that Iran shouldn’t have nukes

In a throwback to the remark from George H.W. Bush as he accepted the 1988 presidential nomination, Trump on Friday urged reporters — and then said it wasn’t necessary — to “watch my lips” in making his point on Iran.

The president was referencing the quote that was supposed to be Bush’s presidential promise not to succumb to congressional efforts to increase taxes: “Read my lips. No new taxes.”

It was a vow that Bush had to break, though.

In the second year of his presidency, facing a slowing economy and growing federal budget deficits, he signed an omnibus bill that raised taxes as part of a deficit-reduction deal with a Democratic-controlled Congress.

Trump says he gets along with China and Russia, calls the relationship ‘fantastic’

Trump says he has good relations with both China and Russia, following his historic summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I get along with Russia. I get along with China,” Trump says. “I get along with a lot of people.”

He called the trilateral meeting “big.”

“It was great. Great electricity,” Trump says. “Unbelievable. And the relationship was fantastic between the three of us.”

He dismissed those who had voiced opposition to the trilateral meeting as “stupid people.”

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