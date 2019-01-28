'Cockroaches crawling on the countertops': Daytona Beach woman accused of child neglect

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach woman is accused of leaving five children alone in a filthy home on Sunday, according to an arrest report.
Hendretta Hoggins, 26, is facing five charges of child neglect, jail booking logs show.
According to an arrest report, a Daytona Beach police officer found five kids—ages 9 to 1—alone in a house where there was an “odor of stagnant urine and feces” as well as clothing and old food strewn about.
The report states the officer saw “cockroaches crawling on the countertops and walls of the kitchen area…old food left on the stovetop and an empty refrigerator.”
One of the children told the officer they “are not supposed to ‘number two’” in the toilet in the house, according to the arrest report.
The Department of Children and Families is also investigating, according to the report.
