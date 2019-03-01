  • 'I am the son of God!': Markeith Loyd causes thousands in damages at jail, sources say

    By: Jason Kelly , Shannon Butler

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Markeith Loyd, who is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and a police officer, caused thousands of dollars in damages Wednesday at the Orange County Jail, sources told Channel 9's Shannon Butler.

    Loyd is typically polite and well-behaved at the jail, but he became disruptive, the sources said.

    Loyd is accused of fatally shooting Sade Dixon, his pregnant ex-girlfriend, in December 2016 and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in January 2017. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

    Before a court hearing Wednesday, sources said they believe Loyd was going to make a phone call in a dayroom where other inmates were making calls.

    Sources said corrections officers heard a loud noise and Loyd had torn a phone from a wall. They said he was behaving erratically and shouted, "I am the son of God!"

    They said he broke glass in the room and destroyed a television and an iPad.

    Sources said Loyd continued to be violent and corrections officers could not make contact with him or come close enough to spray him with pepper spray, but they tried to talk him down.

    Read: Markeith Loyd to judge: 'God's my only judge ... You're a referee'

    Members of the jail's special response team were able to get Loyd to return to his cell without further incident, sources said.

    After that incident, Loyd had several outbursts during a court hearing.

    "You know why I don't stand up? The word. The word says God's my only judge," he told Chief Judge Frederick Lauten. "God is the only judge, so I don't stand, because you're not my judge. You're a referee over there or whatever you say. But you're not the judge to me."

    Channel 9 contacted Terence Lenamon, Loyd's lawyer, to ask about his client's behavior, but it has not yet heard back.

    Channel 9 also requested jail reports multiple times this week, but it has not yet received them.

