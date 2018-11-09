0 'I just want to leave the park': Epcot visitor accused of dragging son by harness

BAY LAKE, Fla. - A 34-year-old Lake Worth woman was arrested Tuesday evening after she dragged her son by a child safety harness at Walt Disney World's Epcot, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said Sara Krysteen Villar was seen in a restroom near the Mexico Pavilion shouting at her crying son, telling him to shut up and grabbing him by the harness, which caused him to hit his head on the floor.

They said she was then seen dragging the child by the harness to a stroller.

Read: 'Al-Qaida sent me here to blow the place up,' suspect tells Disney greeter

When a deputy approached Villar at the park entrance, he said he asked her if she was OK and she repeatedly said, "I just want to leave the park."

The deputy said Villar aggressively turned a baby stroller, causing her children to fall out, so he and another deputy handcuffed her and sat her on a bench to try to calm her, an arrest report said.

The deputy said they were unable to calm her, so they sat her in the other deputy's patrol car, the report said.

Read: Worker at restaurant in Disney Springs, former military officer arrested in child sex sting

Deputies said that while they were moving Villar to another patrol car, she became combative and struck the vehicle, denting it. © 2018 Cox Media Group.

Villar was booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of child abuse and criminal mischief. She left jail Wednesday night after paying bail.

Investigators said her children were placed into the custody of relatives while the Florida Department of Children and Families investigates the incident.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.