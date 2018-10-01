'I'm going to stab you if you don't get out': Ocala woman charged with stabbing roommate

OCALA, Fla. - A woman stabbed her former roommate just hours after he moved out of the apartment they shared, Ocala police said.
Officers said they were called to Deerwood Apartments on SE 18th Avenue early Monday morning. A man had called 911 and said he had been stabbed in the abdomen.
According to police, 20-year-old Jacob LeMaster told officers his roommate, 21-year-old Madeline Butler, had stabbed him inside the apartment.
As LeMaster was treated for his wounds, Butler told officers LeMaster had moved out of the apartment unexpectedly on Sunday morning, police said. LeMaster returned late Sunday night to get the last of his belongings, police said.
According to police, Butler told officers she was angry when LeMaster returned, telling him “I’m going to stab you if you don’t get out.”
Butler said she stabbed LeMaster because LeMaster punched her in the head.
Police said that after LeMaster was treated and released, he told investigators Butler confronted him, put her hand in his face and shoved him, then allegedly grabbed a knife and shoved him again before stabbing him.
Butler has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, police said. She is being held in the Marion County Jail on $10,000 bond.
