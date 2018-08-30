'It is coming': Parramore hopes new development will transform community

ORLANDO, Fla. - This Friday, the journey begins for a new housing complex that neighbors hope will transform Orlando’s Parramore community.
“I’ve lived here for 44 years,” said Florette Jamieson. She’s been watching and waiting for Parramore Oaks, an affordable housing complex years in the making, to finally be built.
She said she hopes it cleans up her longtime neighborhood.
“It is coming. Everything takes time. It is coming. Gradually,” Jamieson said.
The groundbreaking is planned Friday for 10:30 a.m.
For some time, crews have been clearing the six-acre plot at the corner of Parramore Avenue and Conley Street, across from Z.L. Riley Park.
The first phase will build 120 new units and is expected to be built in 18 months. The second phase will add 91 more units. Both phases will include storefronts at street level.
“That will be so nice. That will save me time. I could just walk over and come back,” Jamieson said. “That’s what we need!”
The project is an extension of the Parramore Comprehensive Neighborhood Plan. The city said it is working to make sure residents have access to quality, safe and affordable places to live in a neighborhood with a rough reputation.
“When I saw that I thought, ‘improvements.’ Everything here will be improved,” Jamieson said.
