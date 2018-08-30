0 Strong disturbance about to become Florence; watching a closer tropical wave

As typical for the time of the season the tropics are showing more signs of awakening.

First there is a tropical wave, freshly coming off Africa, that will be affecting Cabo Verde during the next 24-48 hours.

This disturbance has a good chance of developing within the next 24 hours as it moves to the west at about 10-12 mph. Due to its proximity to the Cabo Verde Islands, advisories has been issued for this region, hence the label Potential Tropical Cyclone 6. It is expected to become a depression or tropical storm by Friday. If named, it would become Florence.



Potential Tropical Cyclone 6: (future #Florence): Current forecast track/intensity keeps it as a hurricane category 1 over the open Atlantic. #FISHSTORM



La trayectoria e intensidad del Posible Ciclón Tropical #6 mantiene al sistema sobre el Atlántico y huracán cat 1. pic.twitter.com/uiKq2SMtOp — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) August 30, 2018

See the 2018 Atlantic Season Names

Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

Threats

Rainfall 4 to 8 inches across the southern Cabo Verde islands, amounts that could produce life-threatening flash floods. Tropical storm force winds are expected across the Cabo Verde region through Friday.



LIVE: Doppler 9 HD from Severe Weather Center 9

GOOD NEWS

This tropical disturbance, named or not, will likely continue over water turning to the northwest away from the Caribbean and the United States.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: ANOTHER (AND CLOSER) TROPICAL WAVE ON THE WAY

Although most models are not showing signs of development at this time, one of the most reliable models, the European model, has been consistent in showing a tropical wave approaching Florida by this Labor Day Weekend.

Luckily, as it approaches Florida, it does not show signs of development. If it survives going through the Peninsula, it could develop further over the Gulf of Mexico.

As of now, South Florida through southern Central Florida could expect tropical moisture to surge just in time for the Labor Day Weekend. We will continue to monitor the evolution of this wave, as it could still move well south of Florida, keeping the storm chances closer to normal for the season. Or if it moves a bit more north, then storm coverage will be enhanced. It is not possible to point of the exact track the wave will take, as it is very disorganized and there are other atmospheric factors to consider.

This tropical wave may bring Florida some extra rain early next week. NO rapid development...but it could develop down the road. It is almost September...increased ACTIVITY IS NORMAL! This is just something I'm monitoring... pic.twitter.com/UBhp59FJHf — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) August 30, 2018

Stay with WFTV.com and Severe Weather Center 9 for updates.

More Coverage You Can Count On:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.