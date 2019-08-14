'Off to his next adventure': Raccoon freed from vending machine at Deltona school

DELTONA, Fla. - A raccoon became trapped in a vending machine Wednesday at Pine Ridge High School in Deltona, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
"This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School," the agency said in a Facebook post that included two photos of the creature peering through the machine's window.
Investigators said Volusia County Deputy Danny Clifton, who was filling in for the school's resource deputy, spotted the raccoon.
"Clifton is on our agricultural unit, so he has lots of experience with animals," the post said. "He called in Deltona Animal Control, and together, they put the vending machine on a dolly, wheeled it out to an area at the edge of (the) school campus, opened the vending machine door and encouraged the raccoon to exit."
Deputies said the strategy proved successful.
"The raccoon went on his way, whatever his next chapter might hold," the post said. "He's off to his next adventure."
This gentleman was apprehended today while committing a burglary of a vending machine at Pine Ridge High School. pic.twitter.com/x0BR9kC4PQ— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 14, 2019
