  • 'There is going to be justice': Dozens gather to honor slain Boone High School student

    By: Jason Kelly , Ken Tyndall

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Dozens gathered Friday evening to pay tribute to a 15-year-old Boone High School student who was fatally shot while walking to school earlier this week.

    An estimated 200 people gathered for a candlelight vigil at a makeshift memorial on Waldo Street, where Alejandro Vargas was gunned down early Tuesday.

    Dolka Martinez, Vargas' aunt, told Channel 9 she feels unbearable pain.

    "It's been very hard," she said. "We're supporting each other through this."

    Ty Browder, a pastor and a former eighth-grade math teacher, said he will remember Vargas for his positivity.

    "(He) always had a smile on his face, always had a positive attitude," he said. "(He was) just always a joy. Never down about anything. (He) was just a good spirit."

    Investigators have not released details about the gunman or his or her motive, but they released surveillance footage of a vehicle of interest.

    "I hope there is an answer soon," Martinez said. "I know there is going to be justice for Alex."

    More than $10,000 has been raised for Vargas' family. Click here to donate.

    A $10,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

