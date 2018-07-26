0 'You're on my time and will do as I say,' says woman accused of pulling gun on Uber driver

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 44-year-old Palm Coast woman forced an Uber driver to drive her around at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said Kimberly Pagan accepted a dispatch from Uber to pick up Betty Jo Halter from Marvin's Garden Mini Storage and Business Center in Bunnell.

Investigators said Pagan told them that Halter appeared frantic when she opened the door of the car and started loading items from a storage unit into the vehicle.

Pagan asked Halter to stop what she was doing, but she continued to do so and then sat in the front passenger seat, deputies said.

When Pagan asked Halter to get out of the car and remove her belongings, Halter pulled a gun from a pink Coach bag and pointed it at Pagan, an arrest report said.

"I'm not afraid to use it, bitch. You can ask Michael," Halter is accused of saying. "You're on my time and will do as I say."

Halter ordered Pagan to drive around several neighborhoods in search of a man named Michael and told her to turn off her cellphone so they couldn't be tracked, the report said.

"Remember what I have," Halter is accused of saying while patting her purse.

When they arrived at Halter's Eric Place home in Palm Coast, she ordered Pagan to exit the vehicle so she wouldn't drive off, and she began unloading her belongings from the car and placing them on her porch, the report said.

Deputies said Halter ordered Pagan to get back into the car and wait for Michael.

Someone driving a Lexus pulled into the driveway, so Halter ordered Pagan to drive away and she hid on the floorboard, the report said.

Pagan told Halter that her shift was ending and asked her to get out of the car, investigators said.

"Your shift ends when I say it does," Halter is accused of saying.

Halter ordered Pagan to drive to a street behind the home and to wait for Michael to leave so she could retrieve her phone, the report said.

Pagan said Halter got out of the vehicle, leaving behind a service dog, a porcelain doll and a makeup bag, so Pagan unloaded the items and drove away while calling 911, investigators said.

Deputies said Halter was jerking around and was speaking incoherently when they arrested her outside of her home.

She was booked into the Flagler County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

