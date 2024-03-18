1 dead, 2 in critical condition, shooters on the loose at Jacksonville Beach, police report

Update:

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — One person has died and two are in critical condition as police are still looking for shooters who are at large.

Previous Story:

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has confirmed that it is responding to three people reportedly shot in downtown Jax Beach, with several shooters on the loose.

BPD made a post on its Facebook page that everyone to shelter in place at this time.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, three individuals have been reported shot at the scene. Their conditions vary, with one in serious condition, another in critical condition, and the third sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

One was reportedly shot in the Sneakers parking lot and is currently in critical condition. Two others were reportedly shot at 2nd Ave. North.

Action News Jax told you earlier this evening that a large police presence was observed in the Jacksonville Beach area near 2nd Ave N & 1st St N.

Eyewitnesses reported the presence of multiple ambulances and patrol cars near the scene.

Our sister station Action News Jax is on-site gathering information, including any potential injuries or arrests.

As this is an ongoing investigation, further details will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with any information that can assist police is asked to call 904-270-1661.

