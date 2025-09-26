1 dead, 3 hurt after multi-car crash in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash Friday morning in Brevard County.

The crash happened around 6:24 a.m. on Beach Road, east of Titusville Road.

Troopers said four vehicles were involved. One person died at the scene, and three others were hurt and taken to a hospital.

The crash has resulted in a roadblock in both directions on Beach Road as authorities continue their investigation.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

