1 dead after crashing into construction equipment along SR-417, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A deadly crash shut down a stretch of State Road 417 in Orlando early Thursday.

Around 4:30 a.m., Orlando police responded to SR-417 at Lake Nona Boulevard.

Officers determined that a driver had been traveling southbound in a northbound construction area of SR-417.

READ: Bodycam videos show Orlando police officer fatally shoot man seated in parked car in downtown

The car collided with a large piece of construction equipment, according to Orlando Police Department.

Deadly crash on SR-417 in Orlando

Investigators said the driver died at the crash site.

READ: Crash involving semi-truck closes part of I-95 in Flagler County

OPD did not release the driver’s identity.

The northbound lanes of SR-417 were closed at Lake Nona Boulevard for several hours so officers could investigate.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group