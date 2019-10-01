1 dead after shooting inside Orange County apartment complex, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials are investigating after a shooting inside an Orange County home, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were dispatched out to the 2200 block of Saw Palmetto Lane around 7:45 p.m. at the Wisper Palms apartment complex on reports of shots fired.
Upon entry, officials found a person shot inside the residence and another person suspected of the shooting. Investigators said the two knew each other.
Officials said the victim was transported to an area hospital where they later died of their injuries.
The suspect was taken into custody.
Victim information has not yet been released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
